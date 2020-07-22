LSU Fraternity Nonprofit Gives $160K in Scholarships to Students

Students walk across LSU's campus. (Photo from Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — The Star & Crescent Foundation, the nonprofit foundation established by Louisiana State University’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity, announced that more than $160,000 in academic scholarship awards will be granted to 141 LSU students this fall, including 12 students from the New Orleans area.

The New Orleans-based scholarship recipients are Noah Baquet, Andrew Black III, Mitchell Blount, Maxwell Bond, Scott Jenkins, Helen Mason, Ryan Riley, Grant Saunders, Chris Scamardo, Dylan Tolar, Aubert Waguespack and Zach Young.

Founded by fraternity alumni in 2013, the Star & Crescent Foundation continues its legacy by awarding annual scholarships to students from all backgrounds who showcase their commitment to academic excellence, leadership and community.

The scholarship award winners — both full and part-time students enrolled in LSU’s undergraduate, graduate and professional programs this fall — received scholarships in amounts ranging from $500 to $3,000. New Orleans resident Ryan Riley also received the Keith Stanley Scholarship, the organization’s top scholarship award that recognizes academic excellence of the highest degree.

“We’re honored to award a record number of deserving students with scholarships this year, and are immensely proud to continue supporting excellence within the LSU education system,” said Jason Dore, president of Star & Crescent Foundation. “All of these young men and women are outstanding examples of what it means to be an LSU Tiger and we’re proud to invest in their futures.”

Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarship funds to more than 400 students across the Gulf Coast. The annual scholarship program is open to any student enrolled within the LSU university system and students do not have to be affiliated with Kappa Sigma Fraternity for eligibility. To learn more about Kappa Sigma Fraternity’s Star & Crescent Foundation, visit www.scfla.org.





Comments

comments