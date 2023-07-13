LSU Contributing to Effort to Protect River Ecosystems Worldwide

BATON ROUGE (press release) – Louisiana State University has joined the Rivers Are Life initiative as a contributing academic expert.

With collaborative coastal and waterways research as one of its areas of focus, LSU works to advance research capacity and build upon existing areas of strength to achieve scalable solutions for the world’s major rivers, with a special focus on the Mississippi River in the United States.

LSU’s Center for River Studies houses one of the world’s largest movable-bed physical models – the Lower Mississippi River Physical Model – which can replicate the flows, water levels and sediment transport of the river, simulating one year of the Mississippi River’s behavior in just one hour. Working with partner the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, LSU scientists, engineers, and students use this state-of-the-art model to conduct meaningful research that offers insights into the evolution of a powerful river system and its impacts on the community and environment it touches. LSU works to train the next generation of engineers, geologists and river experts.



Additionally, the LSU center’s interactive exhibit space offers opportunities for guests of all ages to learn more about the history of the Mississippi River, Louisiana’s disappearing wetlands, and ongoing coastal restoration projects across the Gulf Coast. Through this educational focus, LSU and CPRA teach and inspire people to take action in protecting the vitality of their local waterways.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to partner with LSU, as they are a force in the world of river studies,” said Zach Green, president of BeAlive Studios and co-founder of Rivers are Life. “It takes people from all walks of life and disciplines bringing together their expertise, resources, and pure sweat equity to create sustainable solutions for our rivers. Rivers are Life aspires to bring these partners together and amplify their collective actions. With the help of LSU, Rivers are Life can continue its mission to find solutions that keep waste out of our rivers and the natural environment as a whole.” ­

“We are very excited about this partnership with Rivers are Life,” said Clint Willson, interim dean of the LSU College of Coast & Environment and director of the LSU Center for River Studies. “This platform will allow us to make even more valuable connections with people and organizations across the United States and the world who are passionate about finding solutions for the environmental problems in our river and coastal ecosystems. In addition, the partnership will provide many avenues for our students to get meaningful experiential learning opportunities with experts in many disciplines, above and beyond engineering and science. These experiences are going to position them to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

The funding for this partnership is made possible through a Rivers Improvement and Preservation Fund contributed by Dow, a founding member of Rivers are Life and long-standing collaborator with LSU.