LRAEF Names Jonathan Baynham Executive Director

METAIRIE — The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation has announced the selection of Jonathan Baynham as its executive director. Baynham has 10 years of experience in the education and nonprofit sectors.

The LRAEF is the workforce arm of the association and includes educational programming and the ProStart program. In his new role, he will manage the day-to-day operations of the foundation including the development of the goals and strategies, implementation and administration for all operational, programmatic and fundraising activities. His experience and background will serve the LRAEF through working with state and federal governments to establish job training and development programs and secure investment for its high school program, ProStart.

“We welcome Jonathan to the LRAEF at one of our industry’s most pivotal times as we continue to expand our impact in workforce development,” said LRA President and CEO Stan Harris. “As we continue to address the impact of COVID, developing and enhancing the skills of our workforce is a critical need.”

Prior to joining the LRAEF, Baynham was the program administrator for the Joe W. and Dorothy Brown Foundation, where he managed all K-12 education programs. He also brings six years of teaching experience from Ursuline Academy in New Orleans.

“I am excited to join an amazing team at the LRA and develop culinary career exploration opportunities for high schoolers around the state. Hospitality is a major economic driver statewide, and we will make sure that our students are prepared when they enter into the workforce,” said Baynham.

Baynham is a Louisiana native and graduated with Bachelor of Arts from Spring Hill College and a Masters of Theological Studies from Vanderbilt University.