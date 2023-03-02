LPO, N.O. Opera Add Forde to Communications Team

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and the New Orleans Opera Association have announced the joint appointment of Mariah Forde to the new role of assistant director of communications. In this role, Forde will work with both organizations to construct communications plans that promote and enhance their brands. Forde will work closely with both executive leadership teams to curate narratives that “educate, engage and inspire” communities in New Orleans and beyond through media relations and organizational storytelling.

“The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and New Orleans Opera Association are forging progressive pathways toward a heightened sense of awareness around diversity, inclusivity and relatability in the music world,” said LPO’s Executive Director Anwar Nasir in a press release. “We are confident in Mariah’s ability to help us further cement these paths and deepen the relationship between our organizations and the communities we serve.”

Forde comes to New Orleans from Miami, where she most recently served as PR and social media manager with the New World Symphony. There, Forde facilitated local and national media relations efforts.

“This role fortifies the Opera’s vision to connect all people with the joy of opera, and we are very excited for Mariah to be part of this special expansion that aims to move our vision forward,” said New Orleans Opera’s General and Artistic Director Clare Burovac. “Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and New Orleans Opera have a shared commitment to enhance people’s lives through the power of music, and this partnership will strengthen our organizations as we strive to present high-quality artistic experiences for all audiences.”

Forde also has held positions with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly known as the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center). Her accomplishments include being named a 2021 honoree of Legacy Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Black Leaders of Today and Tomorrow and a member of the Sphinx Organization’s Sphinx LEAD cohort, a two-year professional development program that provides tools and resources to support Black and Latinx arts administrators.

“What a tremendous honor to be called on to increase visibility and excitement for not just one, but two of New Orleans’ musical powerhouses,” said Mariah Forde. “Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and New Orleans Opera Association are taking significant strides to expand their reach and impact in the community, and this newly created role is a pivotal step towards achieving this goal.”

Forde earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Miami in Coral Gables and a master’s degree in communications management from the University of Southern California.