LPIC’s Candace Weber Selected for CABL’s 2022 Leadership Louisiana Class

BATON ROUGE (press release) — The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children — a nonprofit organization focused on high-quality early education for all — has announced that Candace Weber, director of partnerships, was selected to participate in the Council for a Better Louisiana’s 2022 Leadership Louisiana Class.

As a member of the 2022 class, Weber will participate in learning sessions throughout the state that cover topics ranging from education and workforce training to criminal justice and healthcare. Through diverse geographical and cultural experiences at each session, Weber will gain in-depth strategic information about critical issues and insight into the people, places, and history that influence public policies.

“As a member of Leadership Louisiana class of 2020, I am excited to announce Candace’s selection for the program,” said Libbie Sonnier, PhD, executive director of LPIC. “Her work with Louisiana Policy Institute for Children is critically important and we cannot wait to see how her participation in this cohort translates into real differences for Louisiana’s youngest learners.”

Weber was selected after undergoing a highly competitive process and will join 54 current and emerging leaders from across the state who were also chosen to participate in this year’s cohorts. This year will be the 34th year of the Leadership Louisiana class, which boasts more than 1,400 alumni from a variety of sectors including civic, business, government, university, professional, cultural and more.

“I am honored to join CABL’s 2022 Leadership Louisiana class,” said Candace. “My work with Louisiana Policy Institute for Children has been a rewarding experience thus far as we continue our mission to ensure the future of Louisiana’s youngest learners is bright. I am looking forward to bringing my background and expertise to the group as we work to make a real difference for our state, together!”

As LPIC’s director of partnerships, Weber works diligently to foster and grow the organization’s strategic relationships with other organizations, businesses and government agencies that work in the early education sector. Weber also oversees efforts to engage current and prospective partners and educate them on policy issues on an ongoing basis.

Weber is an alumna of Pepperdine University, where she received her Masters of business administration, and The Broad Center – now merged with the Yale School of Management – where she obtained a Masters in Educational Leadership. Weber began her accomplished academic career at Xavier University of Louisiana where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. Previously at the Louisiana Department of Education, Weber joined LPIC with strong leadership and communication skills and experience across a wide range of industries.

In addition to her role at LPIC, Weber is pursuing a doctorate in public policy with a concentration in early education policy at the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences at Southern University. She is a proud wife and a mother of two. As an active member of her community, she has served in regional and local leadership positions for Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc., and is a long-standing member of the Business Advisory Council at Xavier University of Louisiana.

To view the official CABL 2022 Leadership Class announcement click here.