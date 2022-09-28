Loyola’s Donnelley Center Forms Advisory Board

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — The Shawn M. Donnelly Center for Nonprofit Communication, an award-winning student-run agency at Loyola University New Orleans, announced the formation and members of its advisory board for the upcoming semester.

The advisory board’s mission is to support the Donnelley Center and its students as they create integrated communication solutions for nonprofits in the greater New Orleans area. The board will provide mentorship and expertise in strategic communication and leadership development that enhances the center’s service to the community, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The agency will be under the supervision of nine advisory board members. These members include:

Shala Carlson, Habitat for Humanity International, Atlanta

Scott Carroll, The CD Studio, New Orleans

Michelle Delery, Entergy, New Orleans

Tiffany Lewis, Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center

Natalie Cross Mesko, St. Mary’s Academy, Denver

Olivia F. Scott, Loyola University SCD

Zia Sampson, Donnelly Center Student Director

Camila Ortiz, Donnelly Center DEI Officer

Cathy Rogers, Donnelly Center Faculty Director

The first advisory board meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.