Loyola Welcomes 3 New Members to Board of Trustees

NEW ORLEANS — The Loyola University New Orleans board of trustees has appointed three new members: Jared Schoch, Joe George and Conrad “Duke” Williams.

“We are thrilled to welcome these leaders to our board,” said Loyola President Xavier Cole. “They’re dedicated to promoting innovation and supporting an exceptional educational experience rooted in the Catholic, Jesuit tradition. We look forward to working together to enhance the institution’s mission to prepare students to lead meaningful lives.”

Schoch comes from the renewable energy sector and is the founder and president of TurningPoint Energy. He has managed over $3.5 billion in solar and energy efficiency projects, working with utilities and communities. Schoch received a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University New Orleans and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.

George, president of Cox Automotive’s Mobility Solutions Group, has spent his career in the automotive industry, including key roles at Cox Automotive and its brands. He is committed to community service, serving as chairman of the board of trustees for the Atlanta Quest Catholic radio station and on the board of trustees for Notre Dame Academy. He holds a Master of Pastoral Studies from Loyola University New Orleans, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the Ohio State University. He is a graduate of the Yale University CEO College.

Williams served in the United States Navy, conducting anti-submarine warfare and maritime air patrol operations in the Pacific and Indian Oceans and the Persian Gulf. He then earned his law degree, practicing maritime, environmental and aviation litigation until retirement. Williams has continued his involvement in various charitable and academic organizations, including the National Center for Appropriate Technology and the Committee for a Better New Orleans. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and his J.D. at Loyola University New Orleans.

During the 2023-2024 term, Robért LeBlanc will serve as the board chair and Ryan Haas will be the vice chair. Fr. Gregory Waldrop, S.J. will serve as secretary-treasurer.

The Loyola University New Orleans board of trustees includes Michael Bell, Catherine “Michie” McHardy Bissell, Rev. John Brown, S.J., Fr. John Cecero, S.J., Fr. Thomas Curran, S.J., Rev. Brian Dunkle, S.J., Benjamin Fields, Fr. Michael Garanzini, S.J., Derby Gisclair, Nancy Hairston, Morton Katz, Stephen Kent, Dennis Lauscha, Gregory N. Rattler, Sr., Scott Rodger, Leah Schlater-Brown, Dr. Leonardo Seoane, M.D., Michael Skehan, Tod Smith, and Stephanie Stokes. Derby Gisclair is a Trustee Emeriti.