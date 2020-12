Loyola University To Host 2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Career Centers at Dillard University, Loyola University New Orleans, Southern University at New Orleans, University of New Orleans, and Xavier University of Louisiana are pleased to announce their joint 2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo.

This virtual event will take place over 3 days and will be organized broadly by industry:

Wednesday, March 3, 2021: Business and Communications

Thursday, March 4, 2021: Government, Non-Profit, and Teaching

Friday, March 5, 2021: STEM