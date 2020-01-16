Loyola University New Orleans Welcomes New Provost

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans President Tania Tetlow announced today that Dr. Tanuja Singh has been named the university’s new provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. In this role, Dr. Singh will lead academic programs at Loyola, working with the president, deans and faculty to draw on the university’s academic strengths.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tanuja Singh as our new provost at an exciting time for Loyola,” said Tetlow. “As we face the future, Dr. Singh brings to our campus a creative ability to see where universities are headed and the knowledge and skills to get there, as well as a global outlook, innovative spirit and incredible warmth. Together, these characteristics make her a perfect fit for our community.”

“I am honored to be asked to join a great team at Loyola University New Orleans,” said Dr. Singh. “I am impressed with the quality of Loyola’s programs and the genuine passion and commitment faculty, staff and administrators have for students’ personal and professional growth and success. I am equally inspired by the vision President Tetlow has set for Loyola. Her enthusiasm for building a Loyola that is securely rooted in its Jesuit identity and well adapted for the future is contagious. I look forward to working with the community to help build an even stronger future for Loyola.”

Dr. Tanuja Singh has since 2009 served as dean of the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, where she leads about 40 faculty and staff members and oversees a significant endowment through which she helped establish the Harvey Najim Center for Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Over the last 11 years, Dr. Singh has helped to increase both the school’s endowment and international footprint. Under her leadership, the Greehey School of Business has developed new degree programs, completely re-engineered its MBA programs, developed certificate programs, developed significant industry alliances, and enhanced student outcomes, placement and internships. She has also created new international alliances with universities in Germany, South Korea, France, India, and the Magellan Exchange and Network of International Business Schools (NIBS).

Dr. Singh regularly presents to national and international audiences, including corporate leadership teams, on various topics including: future of work, millennials’ attitudes and behaviors, global and cross-cultural strategy, women in leadership, and organizational strategy and leadership. She is an award-winning educator whose research and consulting areas include analyzing business and consumer trends for the future of work, especially as they relate to technology, millennials’ attitudes and behaviors, and global and cross-cultural strategy.

Dr. Singh is the co-author of a book on electronic media titled Surfing the Rift: An Executive’s Guide to the Post Web 2.0 World and has published more than 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and conference proceedings. She has also received several grants from private and public sector organizations for research and training in the areas of technology and global marketing strategy.





