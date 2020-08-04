Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and New Orleans Police Department Host 3rd Annual EPIC Police Peer Intervention Executive Leadership Conference

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Police Department and Loyola University of New Orleans College of Law will host the 3rd Annual Police Peer Intervention Executive Leadership Conference on a virtual platform this week to enable all interested departments to participate.

The free EPIC conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6. Already more than 350 participants are enrolled in this important virtual training.

NOPD’s National Ethical Policing Is Courageous (EPIC) Conference is designed for police leaders – chiefs, academy directors, and other decision-makers – who are looking for a tried-and-true peer intervention model to bring to their departments. The conference’s mission is to give police officers the tools to prevent officer misconduct, save careers, and protect the public.

“This important conference comes at a pivotal time for our nation.” said Madeleine Landrieu, dean of the College of Law. “EPIC is a transformative approach to policing. In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd and too many others, departments across the country would be wise to embrace it. Loyola is honored to partner with the NOPD as we bring the science, the training, and the mission of EPIC to departments across the country.”

Last year, more than 100 police professionals from across the United States attended this dynamic conference. Although the conference will be hosted on a virtual platform this year, it will provide the same wealth of information as prior conferences. Participants will learn the science behind EPIC, best practices for teaching EPIC, and keys to successfully implementing EPIC department-wide.

The event will feature presentations and panel discussions from NOPD officers and supervisors, involved community members, and several of the national experts who guided the development of EPIC.

The NOPD has been incorporating EPIC into its police training since 2016. EPIC has helped the department to make great strides in promoting a culture of high quality and ethical policing.

“Our experience with EPIC gives me great confidence that active bystandership and peer intervention will be a critical element of the ongoing national conversation,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “We are thrilled and honored to be able to share our work in this area with others.”

More information, including a schedule of events can be found here. Any questions or requests for additional information may be directed to NOPD Innovation Manager Lisa A. Kurtz at LAKurtz@nola.gov.