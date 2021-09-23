Loyola to Host Electric Vehicle Showcase

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will cohost the 2021 New Orleans Electric Vehicle Showcase with partners Entergy New Orleans and the Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuel Partnership this Saturday, Sept. 25 at Loyola University. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Loyola University has promoted the benefits of transitioning to cleaner fuels since installing Level 2 EV chargers in the main entrance to campus across from Audubon Park on St. Charles Avenue.

“The City is excited to cohost the New Orleans Electric Vehicle Showcase event, which presents an opportunity for residents to access different EV models and information about the technology,” said Laura Bryan, director of the Mayor’s Office of Transportation. “The event is a continuation of our partnership with Entergy New Orleans to provide the city with the infrastructure necessary to transition to lower-emission cars, a crucial step in our transportation and resiliency goals.”

The 2021 New Orleans Vehicle Showcase will feature the latest electric vehicles (EVs) on the market and offer attendees the opportunity to check out EVs, speak to EV owners, and ask questions about the technology. Entergy New Orleans will be on hand with its e-Tech team to give information on available rebates for both home and business charging, and to showcase their fleet of electric Chevy Bolts.

“We are looking forward to being the host of this year’s New Orleans EV Showcase for National Drive Electric Week. At Loyola University we lead by example, ensuring that our students and staff can be the next generation of trailblazers in resiliency and innovation for years to come here in New Orleans,” said Loyola President Tania Tetlow, who drives an electric vehicle.

“Entergy New Orleans journey to a clean energy future includes providing innovative and customer-centric technologies, such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to help reduce the City’s carbon footprint and provide accessible charging stations,” said Seth Cureington, Entergy New Orleans Director of Economic Development and Technology Innovation. “Our continued partnership with the City of New Orleans allows us to provide equitable access to electric vehicles charging stations across the city and furthers our progress in combatting climate change.”

Interested attendees and current EV owners who want to bring their electric vehicles can pre-register for the event here.