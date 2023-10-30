Loyola Renames Lab to Honor Dr. Bobby and Lori Kent Savoie

NEW ORLEANS — From Loyola University New Orleans:

The Loyola University New Orleans College of Business has announced the renaming of its Ideation Lab in honor of Dr. Robert “Bobby” and Lori Kent Savoie. Students, faculty and staff attended an Oct. 16 dedication event.

The lab will continue to serve as a hub for innovation, creativity and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Loyola’s Center for Ethical Entrepreneurship, Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development and Center for International Business will use the space both collaboratively and independently. The state-of-the-art facility provides students and faculty with an environment to foster experiential learning, venture development and engagement with the local business community. The lab is also the home of the Entrepreneurship Club and the Innovate.LOYNO speaker series.

The Savoies are long-time Loyola University New Orleans supporters. Dr. Savoie served on the university’s Board of Trustees for 12 years, holding positions as the Vice-Chair and Chair during his tenure. The College of Business incubator program, Wolf Pack LaunchU, is also named in the couple’s honor. The program allows faculty and students to pitch their business plans in an effort to secure seed funding.

“The dedication of this lab allows us another tool to help equip the next generation of innovative thinkers and entrepreneurs,” said Bara Watts, executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurship. “This space promotes collaboration and innovation, preparing students for success in a quickly-changing economy.”

“I am pleased that we are recognizing the Savoies and their contributions to Loyola and the world at large in this way. They have made an incredible impact through their work and service, and are a big part of the reason why one of Loyola’s key strengths is in entrepreneurship,” said Loyola President Xavier Cole.

“Lori and I are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Loyola’s College of Business, whose commitment to producing well-rounded leaders is unwavering,” said Dr. Savoie.