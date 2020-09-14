Loyola Proud of Latest Rankings in U.S. News and World Report

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans said it has jumped 15 spots to land at No. 61 in the nation for undergraduate teaching, tied with Columbia and Cornell, among others in the annual U.S. News and World Report rankings.

“This honor recognizes our stunning faculty and their devotion to transforming the lives of our students. It is also testament to 500 years of Jesuit excellence in education,” said President Tania Tetlow, noting that Jesuit institutions are disproportionately represented in that list.

In overall rankings, this year, Loyola also jumped one spot among the nation’s top universities to 196, placing it in the top three universities in Louisiana.

The Best Undergraduate Business Programs list in U.S. News and World Report is determined through a survey of deans from more than 500 schools accredited by the AASCB International. This year, Loyola’s undergraduate business program made the list at 180.

For the first time, Loyola is ranked among U.S. News and World Report’s “Top Performers on Social Mobility,” falling in at No. 185. With more than 40% Pell Grant recipients in its student body, Loyola is pleased to be in this number, which is tied to graduation rates of Pell-eligible students.

Again, Loyola is named among the nation’s “A + Schools for B Students,” a measure that not only considers rankings in the U.S. News list, and the high school achievements and grades of a school’s first-year class, but a school’s rate of retention of first-year students from 2015 to 2018.