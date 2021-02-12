Loyola Opens Registration for the Women’s Leadership Academy

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans launches its third annual Women’s Leadership Academy WLA in April and is seeking applicants for the upcoming class of this exciting certificate program.

The current WLA cohort is graduating 33 regional women leaders this February. They include leading CEOs, nonprofit executives, elected officials, education leaders, entrepreneurs, and business owners. The cohort participated in 10 class sessions; monthly one-on-one mentorship meetings; small growth group meetings, Individual Development Strategy exercises, and peer networking.

WLA cohort members are mid- to senior-level leaders who are motivated to reflect upon and improve upon their personal leadership skills to become more effective and impactful, committed to driving innovation and transformation within their organizations and the region, and dedicated to achieving top performance without sacrificing the well-being of themselves, their teams, or their families. In many cases, WLA cohort members are nominated by their employers as part of their professional development.

“Having supported WLA since its inception, I have witnessed first-hand the difference it has made in our leaders,” said Dr. Shondra Williams, chief executive officer of InclusivCare and employer of several members of the WLA. “Now more than ever, the investment into leadership and professional networks are critical amidst the many complexities that the pandemic has brought. The rich network of mentors from all sectors is an incredibly valuable asset in growing the leaders of the future.”

