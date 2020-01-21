Loyola MBA Program Goes Global

NEW ORLEANS – This fall, Loyola University New Orleans will collaborate with two top European universities to launch a triple master’s degree program that allows enrolled students to attain simultaneously a Master of Business Administration (MBA), the French Diplôme Grande École and the German Master of Science in Management.

The Presidents of Loyola University New Orleans, SKEMA Business School in Paris and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich have signed a memorandum of agreement to launch the triple master program in 2020 and expose students to the best of each university while teaching them to deal with a changing global environment.

The plan is for students to benefit from the experience of three leading economic nations as well as numerous career services and access to large alumni networks, including contacts to thousands of companies. The curriculum is designed to ensure a sound academic education, address responsibility and sustainability in management, raise awareness for the oft-requested entrepreneurial spirit and prepare students for successful careers at management level in multinational companies.

“I am thrilled that we are partnering with these world-class institutions as we pioneer new strategies for developing tomorrow’s world business leaders,” said Loyola University New Orleans President Tania Tetlow. “In our truly global economy, this is the future of business education. Honestly, I wish I could sign up for the program.”





