Loyola Launches Accelerated Nursing Program

Photo courtesy of Loyola

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola University New Orleans’ School of Nursing has launched an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing degree to help meet the rising demand for nurses nationwide.

Designed to be completed in 17 months, the full-time, hybrid program provides students a combination of synchronous online learning and in-person clinical experience at facilities around New Orleans.

The School of Nursing’s education focuses on “holistic health, patient-centered care and experiential learning.” A Loyola spokesperson said the fast-tracked degree will provide students the “benefit of guaranteed clinical placements with one of Loyola’s local healthcare partners and a maximum faculty to student ratio of one-to-ten during clinical work.” The degree also offers extensive preparation for the National Council Licensure Examination.

The accelerated program was built on the pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing program Loyola launched with Ochsner Health System last year.

Loyola said the first cohort of ABSN students begin this spring. Eligible candidates will have a bachelor’s degree in a field other than nursing and will have completed necessary prerequisites before beginning the program.

Applications for the spring 2023 semester close Dec. 1.