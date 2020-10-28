Loyola, HackerU Launch Cybersecurity and Digital Marketing Bootcamps

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans is launching two immersive digital skills bootcamps in partnership with HackerU, a digital skill and cybersecurity education provider. These accelerated, 10-month courses will equip learners of all professional backgrounds with the skills they need to break into a digital career.

“We’re proud to offer these alternative learning pathways and look forward to the many opportunities they will bring to our students in New Orleans and beyond,” said Michelle Reinhardt, director of professional and continuing studies. “As Louisiana continues to grow in its digital transformation, there’s an increasing demand for digitally skilled professionals, and our programs will play an active role in filling those gaps. We chose to partner with Hacker U because of their genuine commitment to education, quality content, and most importantly, our students.”

The Loyola University Cybersecurity Bootcamp educates students on the fundamentals of cybersecurity while providing practical, hands-on experience through immersive lectures, individual and group exercises, virtual cyber labs, and real-world simulations. The program’s curriculum prepares learners for the cybersecurity industry’s most renowned certification exams while building a job-ready skill set focused on the defense and prevention of increasingly complex cyberattacks.

The Loyola Digital Marketing Bootcamp provides a foundation of digital marketing theory and practice. The 400-hour, non-credit program focuses on the industry’s most in-demand marketing tactics, including customer relationship management, search engine optimization, data analytics, email marketing, and more, and is continuously updated to reflect current digital marketing practices. Students graduate from the program with an extensive e-portfolio that demonstrates their digital marketing knowledge to future employers or potential clientele if their goals entail building an independent client base.

“Our partnership with Loyola reflects our shared mission to provide learners from all walks of life with the resources they need to break into a fulfilling, lucrative and sustainable career,” said Dan Vigdor, co-founder and executive chairman of HackerUSA. “These are some of the most in-depth, full-support training programs on the market. They open up so many opportunities for those looking to quickly enter the digital tech workforce and make a lasting mark on the New Orleans community.”

For more information on the Loyola University New Orleans Digital Skills Bootcamps, visit digitalskills.loyno.edu or hackerusa.com.