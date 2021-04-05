Loyola Entrepreneurship Program Ranks Among Nation’s Top 20

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – In the 2022 ranking of graduate entrepreneurship programs by U.S News and World Report, Loyola University New Orleans ranks 14th in the nation among other top universities. That placement means Loyola has moved up six spots and is tied with St. Louis University, the University of Chicago and University of Santa Clara Marshall School of Business.

This marks the second year running that Loyola’s program makes the nation’s Top 20. Loyola’s international business program, meanwhile, ranks 26th in the nation, tied with Babson College, Cornell, the University of Miami and UNC Chapel Hill.

“I’m very proud of the faculty and staff who have worked diligently to create a program that genuinely challenges students and exposes them to entrepreneurship and innovation across many different domains. I am also proud of the students who have done so incredibly well after graduation. We designed the kind of program we would have liked to attend as students, and I’m delighted it has been recognized for its quality,” says Felipe G. Massa, Ph.D., faculty director of the Loyola New Orleans Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development.

Email mba@loyno.edu for more information.