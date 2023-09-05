Loyola Announces 2023 Integritas Vitae Award Recipient

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans chef, philanthropist and speaker Amy Cyrex Sins is the 2023 recipient of Loyola University New Orleans’ Integritas Vitae Award. The accolade, which recognizes those living a “life of integrity,” will be presented at the annual 1912 Society Dinner on Nov. 10 following the inauguration of the university’s 18th President, Dr. Xavier Cole.

“​​This award is a testament to chef Sins’ unwavering commitment to excellence in the culinary world and beyond,” said Cole. “We want to recognize her dedication to her craft, as well as her exceptional character and the impact she’s made on our community.”

Born in Metairie, Sins studied communications at Loyola New Orleans before graduating in 1998.

After graduation, Sins started a successful culinary event business, a boutique hotel and a publishing company. She has written an award-winning cookbook. She is also a culinary historian, a radio show host, and a keynote speaker.

In 2007, she started a disaster relief organization, Fill the Needs, which became a nonprofit last year. The organization helps organize and deliver food, water and supplies to those affected by natural disasters and serves refugees around the world, including families in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Closer to home, Sins is involved with several local charities, including Son of a Saint and Second Harvest Food Bank. She served on Loyola’s alumni board from 2008 to 2017 and was president of the alumni association from 2012 to 2014.