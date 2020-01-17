Loyola and the N.O. Chamber Will Co-Host Total Intern Management Workshop

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University and the New Orleans Chamber will co-host the Total Intern Management Workshop on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6363 St. Charles Ave. Dr. Robert Shindell from Intern Bridge, a research and consulting firm, will share a new approach to internships based on research and proven strategies.

In this full-day workshop, participants will learn how to:

Effectively implement an impactful internship program;

Engage interns with meaningful work assignments;

Identify future hires through a no-strings-attached 12-week interview;

Create and maintain a pipeline of highly qualified and educated full-time job candidates;

Increase your organization’s brand awareness on university and college campuses





