Loyola and Fletcher Add New Credit Transfer Agreement for Nursing

SCHRIEVER, La. – Loyola University New Orleans and Fletcher Technical Community College have signed articulation agreements between their nursing programs making it easier for students to transfer credits from Fletcher to Loyola.

Fletcher students will now be able to complete the Associate of Science in nursing and transfer credit hours earned in the various concentrations within that degree and apply them toward completion of the Bachelor of Science in nursing at Loyola University.

The agreement was announced and signed by Loyola President Tania Tetlow and Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Dr. Kristine Strickland.

“At a moment when nursing has never mattered more, Fletcher and Loyola together will create wider pipelines for nurses seeking to advance their healthcare careers and continue Loyola’s 100-year legacy of providing increased access to higher education within our community,” said Tetlow. “Fletcher graduates now have an opportunity to continue advancing their education at a Top 200 national university known for its inclusivity and Jesuit values. At Loyola, learning is founded on the principle of education of the whole person – mind, body and soul. Nurses of tomorrow will receive a values-laden education and training and further their careers through our nationally ranked online nursing degree programs.”