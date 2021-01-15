Love Your City Awards to Recognize Sustainability Efforts Amid Pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – LifeCity and the Regional Sustainability Committee will host the virtual Love Your City Awards gala, honoring local businesses and organizations for their environmental and social impact achievements, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Click here for the full schedule. Tickets for this virtual event can be purchased here. Each ticket feeds families in need with healthy fresh food for a week. All proceeds from ticket sales will support local artists, Black-owned New Orleans restaurants and families in need.

LifeCity will recognize local organizations for their leadership in 10 impact categories: health, food access, transportation, local culture, energy, water management, housing and built environment, equity, pollution prevention and education. The Love Your City Awards is a part of the Love Your City Initiative, led by LifeCity. The event seeks to feed 500 families in need and inspire hopeful stories from the community.