Love Your City Awards Honor Social and Environmental Leaders

Michael Stykes and Bruce 'Sunpie' Barnes at the 2019 Love Your City Awards

NEW ORLEANS — The eighth annual Love Your City Awards will celebrate impactful businesses and organizations in New Orleans at a ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Sheraton Hotel. This year’s theme is Face the Music: Tomorrow is Up to You. The event will be led by the New Orleans Youth Alliance, which is also selecting this year’s winners.

The event will honor groups who are working to combat climate change and address social inequalities. Event organizers said there is an urgent need for planning, organizing and decisive action on all levels.

“We deserve a lifetime in New Orleans, not one time in New Orleans,” says New Orleans Youth Alliance’s Alexis Reed. “And these issues are already impacting us today. The people who address these challenges and push our culture forward deserve recognition. We are excited to honor the diverse voices that are building a better future.”

Over the last eight years, more than 137 awards have been presented to businesses and organizations for environmental and social impact achievements and to empower change-makers to take on the next steps in their sustainability missions.

This year’s keynote speaker is Xiye Bastida, who is a global youth leader and is considered to be “one of the most effective in the youth climate change movement.” Liz Shephard, founder and CEO of LifeCity, started the Love Your City Awards in 2012, because she thought it was critical to promote and recognize those organizations and businesses that were doing the work to improve New Orleans and make it more resilient.

“It really began as a small movement at the Eiffel Society with 100 people in attendance. But it’s grown each year,” Shephard says. “This year, we thought it was vital to have New Orleans Youth Alliance to be part of the judging process and run the show, because the next generations are the ones that will live in these new realities, so their voices have to be recognized, respected and lead us in a direction that results in New Orleans surviving and thriving.”





