Love Your City Awards Gala Raises Funds to Fight Flooding

Green Coast Enterprises was honored in the transportation category.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — On Thursday, March 31, LifeCity and the Regional Sustainability Committee honored local businesses and organizations for their environmental and social impact achievements at the 10th annual Love Your City Award Gala. Sponsored by Batture, the hybrid event format provided attendees the option to join the event virtually or attend the viewing party at Faubourg Brewing Co.

The event began with opening remarks from hosts Burnell Colton and Andrea Johnson Bolton and LifeCity CEO Liz Shephard, followed by the awards ceremony which featured musical performances and messages from keynote speakers, including Sabrina Short and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“It is incredible to watch the New Orleans community come together again, especially during these difficult times,” said LifeCity Founder and CEO Liz Shephard. “We all need some hope and I am incredibly hopeful in the presence of these incredible organizations who are helping to build a system based on equity and sustainability in our community.”

LifeCity recognized local organizations for their leadership in 10 sustainable impact categories: built environment, education, energy, equity, health food access, health, local culture, transportation, water management and zero waste. This year’s award recipients are as follows:

Built Environment: XULAGreen Xavier University

Education: Dragonfly Café

Energy: Solar Alternatives

Equity: Happy Raptor Distilling

Health Food Access: Hey Coffee Co.

Health: Online Optimism

Local Culture: Ashé

Transportation: Green Coastal Enterprise

Water Management: Ubuntu Constructo-Tech & Urban Resilience

Zero Waste: Sprout NOLA

Best in Show: Ernest Memorial Convention Center

People’s Choice: Ashé

Youth Pick: Turning Tables

“We are incredibly proud to support these organizations who are helping to shine a light on solutions that will not only benefit our community but will benefit communities around the world,” said Batture Owner and Managing Partner Jennifer Snape. “These organizations efforts are the backbone of what is driving our future.”

The virtual event featured live music from local artists, including Margie Perez, Joy Clark and YoungFellaz Brass Band, among others. Proceeds from this year’s gala will support the Village D’lest, a five-acre shared farm tract serving the local neighborhood and beyond. Organizers said that each ticket purchased will help prevent 10 square feet of flooding, produce 12 pounds of fresh food and one bunch of fresh flowers. We successfully accomplished our goal of raising enough funding to prevent 8,000 square feet from flooding this year.

The Love Your City Awards is a part of the Love Your City Initiative, led by LifeCity, that supports the development of the impact economy and growth of for-benefit organizations in Louisiana.