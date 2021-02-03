Love Your City Awards Gala Benefits 500 Local Families in Need

Angela M. Chalk, founder and executive director of Healthy Community Services, won the 'Best in Show' award.

NEW ORLEANS – On Jan. 28, LifeCity and the Regional Sustainability Committee recognized local businesses and organizations for their environment and social impact achievements at the ninth annual Love Your City Awards Gala. Sponsored by Batture, the program featured remarks by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Councilmember Kristen Palmer with a closing performance by Tank and the Bangas.

“We’re overwhelmed by how the New Orleans community has come together in such a beautiful way, in the middle of a pandemic, to help those in need,” said LifeCity Founder and CEO Liz Shephard.

LifeCity recognized local organizations for their leadership in 10 impact categories: health, food access, transportation, local culture, energy, water management, housing and built environment, equity, pollution prevention and education. This year’s award recipients are as follows:

Transportation Award: Online Optimism

Resource Management Award: Glass Half Full

Stormwater Management Award: Dillard University

Food Award: Top Box Foods

Equity Award: Einstein Charter Schools

Local Culture Award: Happy Raptor Distilling

Education Award: EdNavigator

Health Award: American Heart Association

Housing Award: Urban Focus

Energy Award: Shibusa Systems

People’s Choice Award: Magnolia Physical Therapy

Youth Pick Award: New Orleans Youth Alliance (NOYA)

Best In Show: Healthy Community Services

The virtual event featured live music from local artists, including Rising Appalachia, the Iguanas and Margie Perez, among others. The Love Your City Award Gala supported Black-owned New Orleans restaurants, delivering event attendees dinner from Addis Ethiopian Kitchen and Beaucoup Eats. All ticket proceeds contributed to feeding families in need with healthy foods, surpassing the goal of feeding 500 families.

The Love Your City Awards is a part of the Love Your City Initiative, led by LifeCity, that supports the development of the impact economy and growth of for-benefit organizations in Louisiana.