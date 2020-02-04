Love Your City Awards Celebrate Impactful Businesses and Organizations
NEW ORLEANS – Local business and community leaders gathered for the eighth annual Love Your City Awards on Jan. 30 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. The event honors businesses and organizations for “environmental and social impact achievements and aims to empower change-makers to take on the next steps in their sustainability missions.”
“The impetus behind the Love Your City Awards remains recognizing and praising positive change in our community,” says Awards founder Liz Shephard. “This year we turned it over to the next generation, and they showed incredible leadership and wisdom in their selections. They put on a fantastic evening of advocacy, live entertainment and celebration.”
Over the last eight years, more than 150 awards have been presented to businesses and organizations. There are ten award categories, ranging from environmental including stormwater management and energy to culture, education, and culture.
2020 Winners
Culture: Studio BE
Economic Opportunity: Operation Restoration
Education: Electric Girls
Energy: HI New Orleans
Food: Schmelly’s
Health: Harrah’s New Orleans
Housing: Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative
Resource Management: CompostNOW
Stormwater Management: Green Light New Orleans
Transportation: HI New Orleans
Best in Show: GoodWood NOLA
People’s Choice: Magnolia Physical Therapy