Love Your City Awards Celebrate Impactful Businesses and Organizations

Local gallery Studio Be was one of the Love Your City award winners. (L to R) Jeremy Tauriac, Hannah Johnson-Wilson, Elizabeth LeFrere and Erik Olivo

NEW ORLEANS – Local business and community leaders gathered for the eighth annual Love Your City Awards on Jan. 30 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. The event honors businesses and organizations for “environmental and social impact achievements and aims to empower change-makers to take on the next steps in their sustainability missions.”

“The impetus behind the Love Your City Awards remains recognizing and praising positive change in our community,” says Awards founder Liz Shephard. “This year we turned it over to the next generation, and they showed incredible leadership and wisdom in their selections. They put on a fantastic evening of advocacy, live entertainment and celebration.”

Over the last eight years, more than 150 awards have been presented to businesses and organizations. There are ten award categories, ranging from environmental including stormwater management and energy to culture, education, and culture.

2020 Winners

Culture: Studio BE

Economic Opportunity: Operation Restoration

Education: Electric Girls

Energy: HI New Orleans

Food: Schmelly’s

Health: Harrah’s New Orleans

Housing: Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative

Resource Management: CompostNOW

Stormwater Management: Green Light New Orleans

Transportation: HI New Orleans

Best in Show: GoodWood NOLA

People’s Choice: Magnolia Physical Therapy





