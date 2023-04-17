‘Love the Boot Week’ Targets Litter Statewide

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — The Jefferson Chamber is proud to partner with Keep Louisiana Beautiful and participate in Love the Boot Week (April 17-23). The event will be the largest litter removal effort in Louisiana, held in conjunction with Earth Day. Businesses, government agencies, schools, nonprofit organizations and individual citizens throughout the state are encouraged to plan or participate in community cleanups and beautification events to work collectively toward a cleaner Louisiana. Sign up to help clean up Louisiana!

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an anti‐litter and community improvement nonprofit organization focused on achieving a clean and beautiful Louisiana through education, enforcement, public awareness and community engagement. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful and comprised of a statewide network of 40 community affiliates and seven university affiliates.