Louisianians Pay 9.9% of Their Income in State, Local Taxation

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – Taxpayers in Louisiana turn over 9.9 percent of their income per capita to state and local governments, the 20th highest percentage among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

State residents pay $632 per capita annually in income tax collections, $901 in property taxes and $1,851 in general sales tax collections, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

Nationwide, the portion of Americans’ income turned over to pay state and local taxes averaged 9.8 percent, or just over $5,000 a year, the analysis found. Federal taxes were not included in the study.

On average, property taxes make up the largest proportion of state and local government revenues nationwide, according to 24/7 Wall St. Those states with higher property tax rates tend to have the highest overall state and local levies, researchers said.

Seven states lack a state income tax, and many in this group had the lowest tax burdens among the 50 states, according to the analysis.

by David Jacobs of the Center Square