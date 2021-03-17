Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission Releases Strategic Plan

Photo from Facebook

LAPLACE, La. – The Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission has released a strategic plan outlining the ways the organization will assist in “developing an enriching, inclusive tourism offering in the region through innovation, collaboration and promotion of the many assets the area has to offer.”

Over the next decade, the RPTC wants to expand on a sustainable and versatile tourism model that has an economic impact of over $163 million annually.

“With this strategic plan, our aim is to solidify the future of the region and the many citizens who call this wonderful place home,” said Buddy Boe, the RPTC executive director. “Through the efforts of the commission, the community and the members of our board who have been so supportive of this vision, we believe this plan is the beginning of staking our claim as a go-to destination for authentic culture, cuisine and lifestyle for years to come.”

The RPTC analyzed river region visitor data while surveying comparable markets. The commission also coordinated with stakeholders and local leaders.

“An undertaking of this scale could not have been done without the hard work of so many people who have a deep appreciation and love for this area of Louisiana,” said Board Chairman Garrett Monti. “What the strategic plan does is give us a roadmap of how we can best maximize the current resources at our disposal, while preparing to put in place a digital and more user-friendly experience for all guests and visitors who travel to the region to have the best experience possible.”

For more information on the strategic plan, please visit riverparishestouristcommission.com.