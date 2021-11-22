Louisiana Workforce Commission: State Adding Jobs at Historic Rate

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, La. – From the Louisiana Workforce Commission:

Preliminary data for October 2021 released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the onset of recovery from Hurricane Ida has had a large impact on Louisiana’s employment situation. The October 2021 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm estimate of 1,854,500 jobs shows a gain of 34,200 jobs from the September 2021 revised figure of 1,820,300 jobs. This is only the second time Louisiana has experienced a seasonally adjusted over-the-month increase this high in over two decades. The estimate also shows a gain of 35,900 jobs from the October 2020 figure of 1,818,600. The October 2021 figure is the highest in the series since March 2020.

Since September 2021, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 36,800 jobs from 1,508,300 to 1,545,100 in October 2021. When compared to October 2020, seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 39,200 jobs.

Major industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs from September 2021:

Leisure and Hospitality gained 12,200 jobs from September 2021.

Construction gained 8,200 jobs from September 2021.

Education and Health Services gained 5,400 jobs from September 2021.

Major industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs from October 2020:

Leisure and Hospitality gained 13,500 jobs from October 2020.

Professional and Business Services gained 9,500 jobs from October 2020.

Education and Health Services gained 7,100 jobs from October 2020.

Construction gained 5,900 jobs from October 2020

Since September 2021, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 7,107 from 1,942,053 to 1,949,160 in October 2021. When compared to October 2020, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 19,188.

Since September 2021, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 8,538 from 120,145 to 111,607 in October 2021. When compared to October 2020, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 52,874.

The October 2021 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.4 percent shows a decline both over the month and over the year. The rate dropped 0.4 percentage points from the revised September 2021 rate of 5.8 percent and dropped 2.5 percentage points from the October 2020 rate of 7.9 percent.

“This was a major step toward recovery from Hurricane Ida, and it shows that the state’s workforce is bouncing back from the pandemic too,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates. “We’re getting back to pre-pandemic levels, but the growing emphasis on infrastructure and the return of large conventions to the state signals a promising future for Louisianians.”

As of the week ending Oct. 23, there are 31,273 jobs available in Louisiana through https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire. Displaced workers who are interested in applying for disaster relief job opportunities can begin the application process here or on https://www.laworks.net/. A staff person will then reach out to verify eligibility. To be considered for disaster relief job opportunities, you must have a HiRE account which can be created here.

Job seekers can also explore careers and top-rated jobs at https://www.laworks.net/stars/.

Among Louisiana’s MSAs in October 2021, seasonally adjusted data shows:

Alexandria (59,900 jobs) lost 200 jobs from September 2021, but gained 100 jobs from October 2020.

Baton Rouge (392,800 jobs) added 5,600 jobs from September 2021 and gained 5,100 jobs from October 2020.

Hammond (45,900 jobs) showed no change from September 2021, but gained 300 jobs from October 2020.

Houma (82,500 jobs) added 4,000 jobs from September 2021 and gained 1,500 jobs from October 2020.

Lafayette (192,400 jobs) added 2,400 jobs from September 2021 and gained 4,300 jobs from October 2020.

Lake Charles (94,500 jobs) added 400 jobs from September 2021 and gained 8,100 jobs from October 2020.

Monroe (74,900 jobs) added 400 jobs from September 2021 and gained 700 jobs from October 2020.

New Orleans (529,000 jobs) added 19,100 jobs from September 2021 and gained 8,300 jobs from October 2020.

Shreveport (170,000 jobs) added 1,700 jobs from September 2021 and gained 3,200 jobs from October 2020.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Data

Since September 2021, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 52,500 jobs from 1,815,600 to 1,868,100 in October 2021. When compared to October 2020, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 41,000 jobs. The October 2021 figure is the highest in the series since March 2020.

Since September 2021, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 51,100 jobs from 1,503,600 to 1,554,700 in October 2021. When compared to October 2020, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 44,200 jobs.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2021 is 4.3 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the revised September 2021 not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.9 percent. The rate also shows a decrease of 3.2 percentage points from the October 2020 rate of 7.5 percent.

Since September 2021, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 24,264 from 1,951,097 to 1,975,361 in October 2021. When compared to October 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 39,119.

Since September 2021, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 13,040 from 101,442 to 88,402 in October 2021. When compared to October 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 67,753.

October metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and parish unemployment rates will be released on December 1, 2021. The 2021 state and MSA data release schedule is now available. To view, click here.