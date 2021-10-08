Louisiana Women Lead Launches New Webinar Series

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Women Lead has developed a new webinar series, “LEADing the Way,” to connect Louisiana women interested in learning about the political process with experts in the political field and sitting lawmakers. The group will be offering three one-hour sessions with trainers and legislators, who will share best practices, advice and experience.

Training series dates, times, and topics are as follows:

Fundraising 101: Trainer Nicole DesOrmeaux and Sen. Heather Cloud – Thursday, Oct. 28 beginning at 6 p.m.

Public Speaking: Trainer Anna Dearmon and Rep. Paula Davis – Saturday, Oct. 30 beginning at 9 a.m.

Launch Your Campaign: Trainer Marie Centanni and Rep. Julie Emerson – Tuesday, Nov. 2 beginning at 6 p.m.

“This is a unique opportunity to gain insight through a welcoming environment with some of the best political insiders in the state,” Renee Amar, executive director of Louisiana Women Lead. “We intend for these sessions to demystify some of the political issues that make women fearful to run for office.”

The sessions will be held via Zoom and will last approximately one hour. There is limited availability for these three sessions. Register at www.louisianawomenlead.org/events.

Louisiana Women Lead was formed in 2020 to engage more center-right women in politics. Lead’s goal is to increase the number of women elected or appointed to leadership positions in Louisiana by breaking down barriers, create a statewide network for support, and provide tools to women so they have a leg up when running for or being appointed to office.