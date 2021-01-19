‘Louisiana Women Lead’ Applications Open for Spring Training

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Women Lead, a nonprofit, non-partisan organization whose mission is to train business-minded women to run for office in Louisiana, is inviting center or right-of-center women interested in running for office to apply for its spring training.

“One of the barriers preventing women from running for office in this state is a lack of support,” said Renee Amar, the organization’s executive director. “The Louisiana Women Lead spring training is going to bridge that gap and equip center-right women with the skills, information, and network they need to run for or be appointed to office in Louisiana.”

Lead’s spring training will take place on March 27 and April 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Daycare will be provided. The deadline for applications is Feb. 26, and accepted trainees will be announced on March 1.

The lead training will cover:

Campaigning

Networks

Marketing and media

Public speaking

Fundraising

Click here for more information.

A separate training will take place in North Louisiana this year. The cost for training is $500 and scholarships are available.