Louisiana University Sets Enrollment Record Despite Pandemic

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A 136-year-old Louisiana university has set an enrollment record in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused challenges in higher education nationwide.

The record “is remarkable and especially gratifying in the midst of the global pandemic,” Northwestern State University President Chris Maggio told The Times of Shreveport.

According to the newspaper, the school this fall has an enrollment of 11,447. That’s an increase of 5% or 547 students over last year’s enrollment of 10,900.

In addition to the main campus in Natchitoches, Northwestern State has campuses in Shreveport and Alexandria and other sites which include online classes.

Other state public universities have had big years. LSU-Baton Rouge welcomed the largest class in school history. Nicholls State, University of New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana University also saw increases from last year.