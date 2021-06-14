Louisiana Treasury to Host Unclaimed Property Event at Lakeside

BATON ROUGE (press release) – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced today that the Department of Treasury will help people search for Unclaimed Property Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.

“We have more than $900 million in Unclaimed Property just waiting to be claimed. The chances are pretty good that you have money in the Louisiana Treasury,” said Treasurer Schroder. “It’s absolutely free to claim this money. Stop by the mall and see if you have Unclaimed Property. This is your money. Claim it!”

Each year businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds to the State Treasurer’s Office. Known as “Unclaimed Property,” these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates and life insurance proceeds.

One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property, with claims averaging $900. One of the main reasons an item becomes Unclaimed Property is because of an incorrect or old address.