Louisiana Treasury Has $700K in BP Settlement Funds Waiting to be Claimed

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging people and businesses impacted by the BP oil spill to check the Louisiana Treasury for unclaimed property. The Louisiana Treasury has more than $700,000 in class action settlement checks that were never cashed.

The amounts range from as much as $68,607.95 to as little as eight cents. More than 100 people and businesses in Louisiana have claims totaling at least $1,000.

The money comes from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Trust, which BP established to settle claims stemming from the 2010 oil spill. Money not claimed from the trust was turned over to the Louisiana Treasury, where it was placed in the Unclaimed Property program to make it easy for businesses and individuals to find. To date, 167 citizens have collected $165,000 from the trust through Louisiana’s unclaimed property program. More than $700,000 still needs to be claimed.

“This money belongs to people and businesses who were impacted by one of the worst disasters in Louisiana history,” said Schroder. “We’re holding onto money for restaurants, shrimpers, fishermen, oil industry businesses and seafood markets. If your livelihood depends on the Gulf of Mexico, then you need to search our database. This is your money. We want you to claim it.”

To search for Unclaimed Property, visit www.latreasury.com. It’s free to search for and claim money.