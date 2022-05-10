Louisiana Taps National Nonprofit for Electric Vehicle Charging Plan

SAN DIEGO (press release) — The Center for Sustainable Energy will assist Louisiana Clean Fuels in developing a comprehensive electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan for the state using CSE’s propriety software.

Louisiana expects to receive about $75 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over the next five years to deploy EV chargers along highway corridors and in rural areas. States have until Aug. 1 to submit a plan outlining how they would use the funds. Louisiana Clean Fuels is working on the plan.

CSE’s Caret software can forecast the need for EV charging in Louisiana, pinpoint and prioritize sites for public charging, and recommend the types and amounts of charging to install at each location.

CSE will develop a unique, mathematical weighting of charging priorities based on LCF outreach to stakeholders and data such as demographics, utility infrastructure and existing EV charging.

Caret then applies multi-criteria decision analysis to rank sites based on the priorities and data and creates a customized map of the optimal spots for EV charging.

“We are looking forward to working with the Center for Sustainable Energy to make the most of this unprecedented investment in our fueling infrastructure. Louisiana and our coalition can lead the nation by developing a smart, effective and forward-looking plan to decarbonize our transportation systems,” said Ann Vail, Louisiana Clean Fuels executive director and Clean Cities coordinator.

“We are excited to work with Louisiana Clean Fuels to prioritize the state’s EV charging needs and pinpoint just the right locations for chargers. With community engagement and data-driven planning, we can determine optimal sites near heavily traveled roadways and commercial areas while prioritizing EV charging access for residents of low-income communities and multi-unit housing,” said Zach Henkin, CSE director of EV program research.

More publicly available EV charging is needed to spur greater adoption of EVs to help reduce air pollution that harms human health and carbon emissions that contribute to climate change impacts such as rising sea levels and more frequent and intense extreme weather.

For more information: What states need to know about planning an EV charging network

The Center for Sustainable Energy is a national nonprofit that is transforming markets for clean transportation and distributed energy through software-enabled program design and administration. CSE has administered over $2 billion in cutting-edge programs for governments, utilities and the private sector across the U.S. CSE’s independence and data-driven approach have made it a trusted resource and partner for over 25 years.

Louisiana Clean Fuels is a nonprofit U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities Coalition, supported by the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources and member organizations. The mission of Louisiana Clean Fuels, Inc. is to advance the nation’s environmental, economic, and energy security by supporting local actions to diversify transportation fuel options.