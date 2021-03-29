‘Louisiana Sunshine Magazine’ Will Promote State to Visitors

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Office of Tourism is unveiling Louisiana Sunshine Magazine to promote the state to leisure travelers.

“We want our visitors to feel right at home by sharing our locals’ insider tips and favorite spots to fish, dine or just de-stress and unwind,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “This new magazine shows all the ways you can Feed Your Soul as you explore Louisiana.”

The 108-page publication features “dreamy” photography, travel advice and Louisiana history.

Visit LouisianaTravel.com for more information.