Louisiana Sugar Refining Plans Expansion

Photo provided by Louisiana Sugar Refining

GRAMERCY – Louisiana Sugar Refining has announced plans to expand the operation of its 207-acre facility in Gramercy, La. to meet increasing customer demand.

The site is a joint venture between Louisiana Sugar Growers and Refiners Inc. – an agricultural cooperative known as SUGAR – and Minneapolis-based private global food corporation Cargill.

The partners hope to increase capacity, improve packaging capabilities, add more rail tracks and expand loadout operations to move product more quickly.

“We’ve been able to creatively engineer our available space to increase efficiencies and reliability of most, if not all, of the plant’s components,” said Larry Faucheux, CEO of Louisiana Sugar Refining, in a press release. “With investments in people and new equipment, new integrated control systems and now the infrastructure, LSR has the potential to be the first U.S. refinery to process 1.5 million tons of high-quality raw sugar. This investment is a testament to our commitment to driving continuous and future growth of LSR.”

LSR has roughly 400 local employees who help refine more than 1 million tons of raw sugar annually. The company says that represents more than two-thirds of the sugar grown in Louisiana.

800 Louisiana growers supply the refinery with all of its raw materials through SUGAR, a cooperative of growers that also works with seven other sugar mills in the state. Cargill, the largest privately held corporation in the country, markets the sugar produced at LSR.

“We remain committed to LSR’s vision and the people that have made this possible. We look forward to expanding LSR’s opportunities,” said Mike Comb, chairman of the LSR Board of Governors and general manager of Louisiana Sugar Cane Cooperative, a member of SUGAR.

In 2009 SUGAR entered a three-party partnership with Cargill and Imperial Sugar Company to create Louisiana Sugar Refining. Later, Imperial left the partnership.