Louisiana Students Falling Behind on Reading Tests

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation’s fourth and eighth grade students.

Specifically, the share of fourth-graders and the share of eighth-graders who are considered proficient in reading each fell by 3 percentage points since 2019, the last time the standardized test was administered. While there is no single explanation for the trend, experts attribute the historic decline primarily to the disruptions stemming from the pandemic.

Based on the latest NAEP test results, also known as the nation’s report card, only 33% of fourth-graders and 31% of eighth-graders are proficient in reading. In some states, reading proficiency rates are even lower.

In Louisiana, just 28% of fourth-grade students and 27% of eighth-graders are proficient in reading. The average proficiency rate among the two grades of 27.5% is below the national average of 32% and seventh lowest among states.

In 2021, the federal government invested $123 billion in public education to help students catch up in the wake of the pandemic. The latest test results reveal it may take billions more. While the link between per pupil spending and student outcomes is complicated, many states with lower-than-average test scores also spend less on education than most, and Louisiana is no exception. According to the latest data from the Department of Education, Louisiana public schools spend an average of $11,800 per pupil annually, the 25th lowest among states.

State Avg. reading proficiency rate (%) 4th graders proficient in reading (%) 8th graders proficient in reading (%) Annual per pupil spending ($) New Mexico 19.5 21 18 10,167 West Virginia 22 22 22 11,944 Oklahoma 22.5 24 21 9,144 Delaware 24.5 25 24 15,910 Alabama 25 28 22 10,076 Alaska 25 24 26 18,393 Mississippi 26.5 31 22 9,303 Texas 26.5 30 23 9,697 Louisiana 27.5 28 27 11,800 Nevada 28 27 29 9,159 Arkansas 28 30 26 10,084 Michigan 28 28 28 11,211 Oregon 28 28 28 11,778 Kansas 28.5 31 26 11,387 North Carolina 29 32 26 9,747 Tennessee 29 30 28 9,870 Missouri 29 30 28 11,243 North Dakota 29 31 27 13,453 Maine 29 29 29 14,720 Arizona 29.5 31 28 8,648 South Carolina 29.5 32 27 11,359 Kentucky 30 31 29 11,291 California 30.5 31 30 13,679 Iowa 31 33 29 11,271 Minnesota 31 32 30 12,648 New York 31 30 32 23,429 South Dakota 31.5 32 31 10,139 Georgia 31.5 32 31 11,131 Montana 31.5 34 29 11,834 Nebraska 31.5 34 29 12,306 Virginia 31.5 32 31 12,640 Idaho 32 32 32 7,895 Indiana 32 33 31 10,137 Maryland 32 31 33 15,148 Wisconsin 32.5 33 32 12,575 Pennsylvania 32.5 34 31 15,252 Illinois 32.5 33 32 15,835 Rhode Island 32.5 34 31 16,983 Washington 33 34 32 14,031 Hawaii 33 35 31 16,132 Florida 34 39 29 9,645 Ohio 34 35 33 12,372 Wyoming 34 38 30 16,304 Vermont 34 34 34 16,359 New Hampshire 35 37 33 17,452 Connecticut 35 35 35 20,271 Colorado 36 38 34 10,900 Utah 36.5 37 36 7,888 New Jersey 40 38 42 19,852 Massachusetts 41.5 43 40 17,787

