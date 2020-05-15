Louisiana State Museum Shares Plans to Reopen Safely

NEW ORLEANS – From Louisiana State Museum:

Our museums will open safely on Saturday, May 16. Here’s how we’re keeping each other safe.

Beginning Saturday, May 16, Louisiana State Museums will reopen in accordance with state and local safety guidelines. As we move into phase one of the Governor’s Roadmap to a Resilient Louisiana, we are ensuring our museums meet the highest standards of cleanliness and follow regulations regarding physical distancing. Here are some steps we’re taking to ensure everyone’s safety:

Museum staff will follow CDC guidelines and wear masks at all times. For the safety of others, please wear your mask in our museums.

Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed in the buildings.

Museums will operate at less than 25% capacity and practice safe social distancing.

We have eliminated all touch-based interactives.

Cleaning crews are taking additional measures to properly sanitize surfaces throughout the day and overnight.

Visitor hours have been adjusted at our New Orleans locations to allow for more cleaning time. Most museums will open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with last ticket sale at 3:30 p.m.

When safe social distancing guidelines cannot be followed, events and tours have been cancelled or moved online to our social media channels.

Learn about and enjoy Louisiana’s rich history and culture in a safe environment by visiting our spacious museums. Save time and buy your tickets on our website today!