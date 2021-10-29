Louisiana SPCA Announces Hire, Promotion

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana SPCA has hired a chief financial officer, Jessie Aris, and a communications director, Rebecca Melanson.

Aris has worked for several nonprofit organizations in New Orleans over the last decade providing financial management and strategic planning. Originally from France, she grew up spending summers at her father’s veterinary clinics gaining a true passion for the care of animals. She looks forward to combining her passions for strategic finance and animal welfare to push the mission and vision of the Louisiana SPCA forward. Aris has one dog named Atlas and a bearded dragon. The two animals are the best of friends.

Melanson joined the Louisiana SPCA as part of the communications team in 2018 and became the communications director in 2021. The ability to partner a passion for a cause that resonates with her personally and a love for all things marketing and communications is a rare find, but it’s one that she has found at the Louisiana SPCA. She has a 4-year-old beagle mix named Millie, whose name was inspired the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”