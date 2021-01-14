Louisiana Residents Affected by Zeta Can Apply for Federal Assistance

Part of a tree nearly hit a house in an Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans during Hurricane Zeta, Wednesday, Oct. 28. (AP photo - Kevin McGill)

BATON ROUGE – Homeowners and renters who suffered damage from Hurricane Zeta in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Terrebonne parishes may register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the hurricane.

These parishes were designated eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program under the Major Disaster Declaration for damage and losses suffered from Hurricane Zeta between Oct. 26 and 29, 2020.

Homeowners should contact their homeowners insurance company to file storm damage claims and document the damage with photos. The deadline to register for assistance for Hurricane Zeta is March 15, 2021.

Register with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov or call the helpline: 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Applicants need the following:

Current phone number

Address at the time of the disaster and current address

Social Security number

If insured, the insurance policy number or insurance agent and company

Disaster assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost disaster loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover from the effects of the disaster.