Louisiana Ranks as 7th Least Energy-Expensive State

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States — and Louisiana ranks as the country’s seventh least expensive overall.

According to the report, the state’s electricity costs are the lowest in the nation. Natural gas and motor fuel prices in Louisiana are also among the lowest, but its consumption per consumer was higher than average in both cases.

The study compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia using a formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Energy Consumption and Costs in Louisiana (1=Most Expensive; 25=Avg.):

Avg. Monthly Energy Bill: $419

51 st – Price of Electricity

20 th – Price of Natural Gas

47 th – Natural-Gas Consumption per Consumer

44 th – Price of Motor Fuel

17 th – Motor-Fuel Consumption per Driver

For the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/energy-costs-by-state/4833.