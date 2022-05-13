Louisiana Public Broadcasting Renews Partnership with Discovery Education

Photo courtesy of Discovery Education

SILVER SPRING, Md. (press release) — Louisiana Public Broadcasting announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with Discovery Education, the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

LPB’s renewal of its 19-year collaboration with Discovery Education provides educators high-quality digital content from Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 learning platform that supports the design and delivery of engaging learning experiences in classrooms statewide.

LPB is Louisiana’s largest classroom over the air, on every device, in schools, and in the community. LPB’s Educational Services Department is committed to providing extensive information, lesson plans, materials, and digital resources to support formal K-12 education statewide. Through its nearly two-decade long partnership with Discovery Education, LPB has offered educators and students a host of digital resources including Discovery Education’s flexible K-12 platform.

Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform facilitating engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment.

Discovery Education’s team continues adding, contextualizing, and organizing exciting new content and timely and relevant resources to the platform each month in response to the ever-evolving needs of educators. These resources, sourced from trusted partners, are aligned to state and national standards, and help educators bring the outside world into teaching and learning every day.

Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform works within school systems’ existing infrastructure and workflows and provides safe, secure, simple access methods for educators and students. Through expanded, lasting partnerships with Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Schoology, Canvas, Brightspace, and Clever, integrating Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform into existing IT architecture is easier than ever.

“Louisiana Public Broadcasting has made maintaining and enhancing Louisiana’s role as a national leader in emerging television and educational technologies one the goals of its strategic plan,” said Clarence Copeland, Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s Acting Executive Director. “Our partnership with Discovery Education—which is now closing in on the 20-year mark—is a key component of this effort and we are pleased to continue this valuable relationship.”

As a part of the renewal, Louisiana’s educators will continue benefiting from the support of the Discovery Education Community. This global community of education professionals connects members in school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

Louisiana is one of several states in which Discovery Education resources are used statewide. Other states include Arizona, Delaware, New Hampshire, Nevada, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

“Discovery Education’s long-term collaboration with Louisiana Public Broadcasting is helping the state’s educators connect what is learned in the classroom to the outside world,” said Kristen Berish, Discovery Education’s Vice President of Partner Success. “Discovery Education is proud to continue this powerful relationship and we look forward to serving the students and educators of Louisiana well into the future.”