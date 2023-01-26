Louisiana ‘Proptech’ Startup Falaya Expands Operations to Mississippi

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – Falaya, a Louisiana tech company that has created an online platform for selling homes, is expanding to Mississippi.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce that we are bringing Falaya to home sellers in the state of Mississippi,” said Barret Blondeau, the company’s founder and CEO. “Not only do I frequently travel to my family’s camp in Woodville, Mississippi, several past Falaya sellers also have friends and family in the state and have already helped to lay the groundwork for us. It just feels like the natural next step in our plans to expand geographically.”

As of Jan. 1, 2023, Falaya has obtained all of the licenses necessary from the Mississippi Real Estate Commission to establish its brokerage in the state. This is the first time Falaya will operate outside Louisiana. Since early 2020, Falaya said it has helped sell more than 250 properties and saved Louisiana sellers over $1.5 million in agent commissions. The startup hopes to expand operations across the Gulf South.

“This is a very exciting time for us,” said Blondeau. “We are already making plans to enter more states in the coming months. We’ll continue working to ensure everyone can get that Falaya feeling.”