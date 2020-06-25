Louisiana Press Association Announces New President, Board

BATON ROUGE – Sam Hanna Jr., president and publisher of The Ouachita Citizen (Monroe/West Monroe) was named president of the Louisiana Press Association at its annual stockholders meeting June 22.

Hanna is the 115th president of the 140-year-old association, the official trade organization for Louisiana news publishers. His father, Sam Hanna Sr., was president of LPA in 1971-72, representing the Concordia Sentinel (Ferriday).

The meeting was conducted using video conferencing for the first time in the organization’s 140-year history, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biz New Orleans is a member of the Louisiana Press Association, a statewide organization representing more than 150 newspapers, news-related publications, news websites, magazines, and special market products.

Others taking office were: President-elect Mary Terry, general manager of the Southeast Region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of the (St. Martinville) Teche News, (Franklin and St. Mary) Banner-Tribune, (Morgan City) Daily-Review, and (Pierre Part) Bayou Pioneer; and Secretary-Treasurer McHugh David, publisher and editor of the Livingston Parish News.

Elected to three-year board terms were Darrell Guillory, publisher of The Eunice News and CEO of Louisiana State Newspapers which publishes 21 other newspapers in Louisiana; Steve Colwell, general manager of the Natchitoches Times and Natchitoches Times Newspapers (NTN) which publishes nine newspapers and three specialty publications in Louisiana; and David Specht, president of Specht Newspapers publishing the Bossier Press Tribune and Minden Press Herald.

Continuing to serve on the board are Dan Shea, publisher of The Advocate (Baton Rouge), The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, St. Tammany Farmer (Covington), St. Francisville Democrat and The Watchman (Clinton); Wilbur Reynaud, publisher of Lutcher-Vacherie News Examiner-Enterprise; Norris Babin, co-publisher and editor, Plaquemines Gazette and St. Bernard Voice; and Barbara Leader, editor of the (Monroe) News-Star, Shreveport Times and (Alexandria) Town Talk, as well as for the USA Today Network of Louisiana.

Renette Dejoie-Hall, president and publisher of the Louisiana Weekly in New Orleans, will serve as Past President.

Elected to fill open seats with unexpired terms on the board were Marc Richard, vice president/director of Newspaper Service Co. which publishes the Ruston Daily Leader and Jennings Daily News; and Garland Forman, general manager of the North Region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of the Ville Platte Gazette, Basile Weekly, Kinder Courier, Oakdale Journal, Richland Beacon News (Rayville), Caldwell Watchman (Columbia), West Carroll Gazette (Oak Grove) and Tensas Gazette (St. Joseph).

Hanna is also a co-owner of the Concordia Sentinel in Ferriday and The Franklin Sun in Winnsboro. The Hanna family has owned and operated newspapers in Louisiana since 1965.