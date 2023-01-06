Louisiana PPE Manufacturer Delivers 1.5M Units to Federal Agency

BROUSSARD, La. — SafeSource Direct, maker of personal protective equipment, said it delivered 1.5 million shoe covers ahead of schedule to the Indian Health Service, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’re proud to showcase our production capabilities through the early fulfillment of American-made PPE for IHS,” said Justin Hollingsworth, SafeSource CEO, in a press release. “We launched less than two years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a solution to supply chain shortages. Now we’re producing thousands upon thousands of gloves, masks and other PPE every day.”

SafeSource Direct provided the shoe covers for MedPlus Supply, the PPE vendor for JTM Enterprises, a contractor for IHS.

“Partnering with SafeSource Direct allowed us to provide high-quality shoe covers at light speed. It’s a testament to our commitment to meeting the needs of our clients and to the American competitive advantage over foreign suppliers,” said Chris Pretorius, director of MedPlus Supply.

The supplier delivered 1.25 million shoe covers in the first tranche, representing over 80% of the order. SafeSource Direct delivered the remainder of the order before the end of the year, a month ahead of schedule.

SafeSource Direct also produces chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves with FDA 510(k) clearance, Level 1 and 3 surgical ear loop and surgical tie masks and standard three-ply procedure masks. It will soon be making cup respirators, fishtail respirators, hair bouffant head covers and isolation gowns.

SafeSource Direct is partnered with Ochsner Health.

“One hundred percent American owned, American operated and on American soil – we’re uniquely positioned to help solve America’s PPE supply challenges,” Hollingsworth said.