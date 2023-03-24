Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Welcomes Zoe Johnson

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children recently welcomed Zoe Johnson as its policy analyst. Johnson will use her training as a macro social worker to analyze data and advocate for policies that will provide Louisiana’s young children with the resources they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Zoe to the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children team,” said Dr. Libbie Sonnier, executive director at LPIC. “Her previous years of experience in policy research and advocacy, program development and case management in the nonprofit sector, as well as several years in the art industry make her an integral part of our team. Her expertise will be imperative during the upcoming legislative session as we continue to advocate for Louisiana’s youngest learners.”

Johnson’s passion for systems-level thinking and interest in data analysis led her to pursue a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University. There, she was able to develop her skills in policy analysis and study the intersections of her interest areas. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Tulane University.

“My areas of interest lie firmly in early care and education, housing, health care, economic equity and environmental issues,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to combining my expertise and interests to help make a difference for children across our state.”