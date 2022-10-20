Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Releases Parent Poll Survey

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release)— The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC), Louisiana Department of Education, Agenda for Children, and Women United of United Way of Southeast Louisiana are soliciting responses for the 2022 Louisiana Child Care Parent Poll Survey. Beginning October 19 through November 2, 2022, parents, guardians and caregivers in Louisiana with children under age five are encouraged to complete the online survey to share their experiences.

“As we continue to inform policymakers on the importance of early care and education, it is important that we center the voices of those most impacted by policy, namely families across the state,” said Libbie Sonnier, Ph.D., executive director of LPIC. “This annual survey allows us to do just that by collecting data that will have a lasting impact on our communities. Our hope is to reach as many parents with young children across the state so that they can share their stories about their experiences as they raise their children and manage jobs and other obligations.”

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for the best interests of Louisiana’s young children on a local, state, and federal level. LPIC’s advocacy work is informed by data and research compiled through efforts such as the Louisiana Child Care Parent Poll Survey.

Survey questions range from asking about child care arrangements, personal child care expenses, family work schedules and more. Through this survey, LPIC will be better equipped to understand and advocate for the child care needs of families with young children across the state.

“Last year, the parent poll findings made it clear that we must work to support the child care sector with continued, robust funding and allow us to develop policies in response to our findings,” said Dr. Jenna Chiasson, deputy superintendent, office of teaching and learning at the Louisiana Department of Education. “We must make sure that every year we are better equipped to support the child care needs of families with young children when we take a step back and listen to what Louisiana’s parents and caregivers are saying.”

The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Responses will be kept confidential, and participants can answer the survey anonymously. Participants can take the survey online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7LKH35Y.

For questions regarding the survey please contact, info@policyinstitutela.org. For more information on LPIC, please visit: PolicyInstituteLA.org or follow on social media @PolicyInstLA.