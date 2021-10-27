Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Hires Candace Weber

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, an education nonprofit, has announced that Candace Weber has joined the team as director of partnerships. Weber comes to LPIC from her post at the Louisiana Department of Education.

“Our organization continues to grow as we experience continued success as we advocate for young children across Louisiana,” said Dr. Libbie Sonnier, Ph.D., executive director of LPIC. “Candace Weber has joined our team to build on this momentum and further increase our capabilities as an organization. Candace has already proven to be an invaluable asset to our team and I’m thankful to hire a director of her caliber.”

As director of partnerships, Weber will foster and grow LPIC’s strategic relationships with other organizations, businesses and government agencies that work in the early education sector. Weber will also oversee efforts to engage current and prospective partners and to educate them on policy issues on an ongoing basis.

In addition to her role at LPIC, Weber is pursuing a doctorate in public policy with a concentration in early education policy at the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences at Southern University.

Weber is an alumnae of Pepperdine University, where she received her Masters of Business Administration, and of The Broad Center – now merged with the Yale School of Management – where she obtained a Masters in Educational Leadership. Candace Weber began her accomplished academic career at Xavier University of Louisiana where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Weber is proud wife, mother of two and an active member of her community. Weber has served as the south central regional community service chair for Jack and Jill of America Inc., the community service chair for the Regional Teen Conference and as a lead contact and team coordinator for Komen Race for the Cure, Los Angeles affiliate.